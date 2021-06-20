W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

