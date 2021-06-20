W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $30,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.85.

NYSE:GWW opened at $436.53 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.22 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

