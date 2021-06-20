Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €148.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €136.36 ($160.43).

WCH opened at €124.05 ($145.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 1-year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €131.57.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

