Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WKCMF. Barclays raised Wacker Chemie to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.55. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

