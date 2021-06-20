Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,415,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,415. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

