Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Invests $493,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $82.40. 8,800,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

