Warburg Research Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) a €2.20 Price Target

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a €2.20 ($2.59) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR:HDD opened at €1.70 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.04. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of €1.95 ($2.29).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

