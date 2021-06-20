Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €535.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of HYQ opened at €443.60 ($521.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €455.99. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €384.50 ($452.35) and a 52-week high of €618.00 ($727.06). The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.