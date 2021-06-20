Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $122.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

WCN traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $118.19. The company had a trading volume of 803,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,136. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

