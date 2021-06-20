Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $122.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.
WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
WCN traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $118.19. The company had a trading volume of 803,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,136. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $124.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.
In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.