WebDollar (WEBD) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $103,967.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.77 or 0.00651059 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000842 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,296,030,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,348,081,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WebDollar

