Wedbush Weighs in on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEAS. Truist boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

