Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

