Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $13.87 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
