Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 2,296 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 876,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after buying an additional 67,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,234,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $383.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.56. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

