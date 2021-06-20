Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 788.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 162,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

