Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.80 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $277.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

