Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.28 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA opened at $298.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

