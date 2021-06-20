Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.41 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.40. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

