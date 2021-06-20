Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,748 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Aflac stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

