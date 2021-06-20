Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.40% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $239,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $169,461,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after buying an additional 1,003,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after buying an additional 816,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

