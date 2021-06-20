Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 6,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after buying an additional 402,627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.65 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

