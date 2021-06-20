Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $11.34 on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.