William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Cavco Industries worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $217.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.88 and a 1-year high of $242.06. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.63.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

