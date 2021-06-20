William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,422 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of J & J Snack Foods worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 17.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF opened at $172.93 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,921.66 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

