William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 177,851 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 177,851 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

