William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 66,626 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,626 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cactus by 46.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cactus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

WHD opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

