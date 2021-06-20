Wing One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.74 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $33.10 million and $3.74 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.60 or 0.00055391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,813,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,400 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

