Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.72. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

