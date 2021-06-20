Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

