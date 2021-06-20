World Token Trading Down 28% Over Last Week (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $122,672.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00133878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00176838 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.69 or 1.00033828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.97 or 0.00861584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About World Token

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,724,517 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

