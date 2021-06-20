WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Short Interest Update

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

WPTIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

WPTIF opened at $18.53 on Friday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

