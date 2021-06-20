Xiotri (XIOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $734,501.61

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for approximately $166.25 or 0.00480344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $734,501.61 and approximately $21,702.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Xiotri

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

