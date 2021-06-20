Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $152,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNE stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -130.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,533,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

