Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $207,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

NYSE:OVV opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.