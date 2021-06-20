Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,228 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vistra by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after buying an additional 319,330 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VST opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.