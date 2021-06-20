Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $204,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.68.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

