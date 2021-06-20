Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 63 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,997,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE:SUI opened at $171.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $178.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.97. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.