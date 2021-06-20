Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after buying an additional 321,788 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after buying an additional 221,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

