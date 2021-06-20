Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

