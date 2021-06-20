YIELD App (YLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.62 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and $698,631.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00058634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.43 or 0.00740373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00083230 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 109,858,976 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

