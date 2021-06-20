YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $708,272.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00772165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00084217 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

