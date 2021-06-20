Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $292.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.03. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $327.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

