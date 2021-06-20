Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce $77.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.70 million and the highest is $78.00 million. Appian reported sales of $66.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $131.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.63. Appian has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.68 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Appian by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.