Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). Lannett posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LCI shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,892. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

