Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post $4.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Lear reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $21.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

NYSE LEA opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.