Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Neovasc reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVCN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the first quarter worth $434,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the first quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the first quarter worth $481,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

