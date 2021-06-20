Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post $370.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.20 million. Novavax reported sales of $35.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 943.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.28 million to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $540,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total transaction of $2,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $9,467,065. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $20,183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $5.48 on Tuesday, hitting $174.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,718. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

