Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. TriMas reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. 577,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.75.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90,707 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

