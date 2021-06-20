Zacks: Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 million, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

