Zacks: Analysts Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($72.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $6,056,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,001,563 shares of company stock worth $480,390,194. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 979,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.05. 826,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,233. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

